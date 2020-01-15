Discussion
Hello hunters! I've been quietly working on this for the last 4 weeks. Today I'm proud... excited... and nervous to launch a huge pivot of my other projects mojosaas and previewmojo. Introducing my new product Bannerbear! It's been a rocky path for me over the last year. I've gone through one of the most prolific periods of my life, launching 9 products in the space of 12 months. I even enjoyed some success towards the end of 2019 as two of my products were acquired! [1] However, the last product I launched called Previewmojo kind of flopped. It was a tool that auto generated open graph images. It got a great response here but I just struggled to find market fit. This was a shame to me as it's in a space I find really interesting - automated design tools. I decided to start 2020 by making a statement. I'm going to make this startup work! I've listened to a ton of user and customer feedback and have massively revamped the app, the marketing site... and yes, even the brand. Bannerbear does way more than just generate open graph images - now it does Instagram stories, Pinterest pins, square-size posts for IG and display ads... and there's more in the pipeline. If you're interested in the entrepreneurial journey side of things, I've written up why I decided to pivot on the mojosaas blog [2] And if you'd like to see a few more screenshots of Bannerbear in action, there's a short post on the Bannerbear site [3] Happy new year! Here's to a great 2020 for all makers - and I'm happy to answer any questions you might have. [1] https://blog.yongfook.com/promom... [2] https://www.mojosaas.com/article... [3] https://www.bannerbear.com/resou...
