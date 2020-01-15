Log In
Bannerbear

Auto-generate IG Stories, Pinterest Pins and more

Bannerbear scans your site and imports titles, images and other contextually-relevant data. Bannerbear then automatically generates banner assets for you in different sizes, to use across multiple marketing channels such as Instagram and Pinterest.
Hello hunters! I've been quietly working on this for the last 4 weeks. Today I'm proud... excited... and nervous to launch a huge pivot of my other projects mojosaas and previewmojo. Introducing my new product Bannerbear! It's been a rocky path for me over the last year. I've gone through one of the most prolific periods of my life, launching 9 products in the space of 12 months. I even enjoyed some success towards the end of 2019 as two of my products were acquired! [1] However, the last product I launched called Previewmojo kind of flopped. It was a tool that auto generated open graph images. It got a great response here but I just struggled to find market fit. This was a shame to me as it's in a space I find really interesting - automated design tools. I decided to start 2020 by making a statement. I'm going to make this startup work! I've listened to a ton of user and customer feedback and have massively revamped the app, the marketing site... and yes, even the brand. Bannerbear does way more than just generate open graph images - now it does Instagram stories, Pinterest pins, square-size posts for IG and display ads... and there's more in the pipeline. If you're interested in the entrepreneurial journey side of things, I've written up why I decided to pivot on the mojosaas blog [2] And if you'd like to see a few more screenshots of Bannerbear in action, there's a short post on the Bannerbear site [3] Happy new year! Here's to a great 2020 for all makers - and I'm happy to answer any questions you might have. [1] https://blog.yongfook.com/promom... [2] https://www.mojosaas.com/article... [3] https://www.bannerbear.com/resou...
Solid. Love the “I’m going to make this startup work!” attitude.
