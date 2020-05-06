Discussion
Sam
Maker
Hey there! We created this banned Instagram hashtag checker after a number of requests from the Flick (Instagram Hashtag Platform) community to help them avoid using any banned or flagged hashtags in their Instagram posts. Although this feature is currently built into the Flick platform, we are exploring what options we have to make this available to anyone via our website in the future. If you'd like to give it a try, there's a 7-day free trial for Flick on our website! Any feedback would be amazing!
@samkingftw I didn’t even realise this until I started using Flick! Cuts my time in research and a must-have for content creators!
Maker
@linda_yim Hey Linda, glad it's helping and you're enjoying it :)
I love flick! It cuts my research time down so much. Before I was manually researching tags which took so much time.
Maker
@rachel_777 Thanks for the kind words! We really appreciate it.
I recommend Flick for all purposes, as it's the best hashtag research, management and analytics tool out there. The Banned Instagram Hashtag Checker is just a cherry on top!