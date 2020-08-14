Discussion
Luke Barwikowski
Hey guys, Solo-Founder of Banger.Digital here! Couldn't be more excited to launch this product - it's been 5 months of full-time work in the making! Mobile is not available yet, but its coming soon! I'll be at our public party at www.banger.digital/booty nearly all day. Come have a drink with me!
Such a creative concept! Love this. I’ll definitely use this with friends!
@christine_yuen Thanks Christine!
LOVE IT! This is so cool. How did you come up with this? Haha Love the music, the concept and the whole atmosphere created! The only concern: I couldn't find you at your own party Luke, haha. How can I find people? A small mini map? What do you think?
@akashwadhwani35 Ah Thanks Akash! I'm notoriously late to parties, that's on me! We've had a lot of people request a minimap. That's coming soon! There is a /players command for now though! I came up with this by joining way too many Zoom parties that sucked. I new there needed to be something better!
modern problems require modern solutions :0 . nice idea tho :)