  1. Home
  2.  → Banger.Digital

Banger.Digital

Throw online parties & happy hours in an 8-Bit mansion

Banger.Digital is a better way to throw online parties. It's sort of like a mix of Zoom and Club Penguin - but with drinking games!
Startup Spotlight: Banger.DigitalHey Everyone - Dez here from Apex Venture Studios. A quick update for you all, we rewatched Django a few weekends ago and it was actually really good. Is that relevant to this newsletter? Absolutely not, but given the world is still in a pandemic we thought we'd give you a suggestion on how to entertain yourself.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Luke Barwikowski
Maker
Hey guys, Solo-Founder of Banger.Digital here! Couldn't be more excited to launch this product - it's been 5 months of full-time work in the making! Mobile is not available yet, but its coming soon! I'll be at our public party at www.banger.digital/booty nearly all day. Come have a drink with me!
UpvoteShare
Christine Yuen
Such a creative concept! Love this. I’ll definitely use this with friends!
UpvoteShare
Akash Wadhwani
LOVE IT! This is so cool. How did you come up with this? Haha Love the music, the concept and the whole atmosphere created! The only concern: I couldn't find you at your own party Luke, haha. How can I find people? A small mini map? What do you think?
UpvoteShare
Luke Barwikowski
Maker
@akashwadhwani35 Ah Thanks Akash! I'm notoriously late to parties, that's on me! We've had a lot of people request a minimap. That's coming soon! There is a /players command for now though! I came up with this by joining way too many Zoom parties that sucked. I new there needed to be something better!
UpvoteShare
Jackson
Absolute banger luke. Keep up the good work!
UpvoteShare
Saksham Vasudeva
modern problems require modern solutions :0 . nice idea tho :)
UpvoteShare