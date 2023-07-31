Products
Bandit

Bandit

Find musicians near you!

Bandit is the best social app for musicians. Using the latest technology, Bandit finds musicians in your area and lets you interact without any limitation. Build your musician profile and find the perfect musical match!
Launched in
Music
Messaging
Social Network
 by
Bandit
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I would really appreciate hearing what you have to say about Bandit, no matter what it is! It is only your valuable feedback that can help this product live up to its full potential, so please don't hesitate to reach out! Thank you!"

Bandit
The makers of Bandit
About this launch
Bandit
BanditFind musicians near you!
Bandit by
Bandit
was hunted by
Andy Pagès
in Music, Messaging, Social Network. Made by
Andy Pagès
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Bandit
is not rated yet. This is Bandit's first launch.
