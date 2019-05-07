Band Memos is simple. Record audio, keep it safe in the cloud and share it privately with the people you choose. No public newsfeeds, no followers, no thumbs ups. Just a private tool to help you turn small ideas into awesome music.
Matthew NearentsMaker@mnearents · Founder, Audiomesh
I use this app all the time when I'm trying to get rough ideas down. On top of that, it makes sharing ideas back and forth super easy.
