Balto automates the management process for March Madness and fantasy pool organizers with a free and easy to use interface. Whether you’re a charity raising money for a great cause or an everyday office-pool, we make it easy for you to host a game!
Joel Karacozoff
Hi PH! I’m Joel, co-maker of Balto, a software that lets fans create March Madness pools and brackets. We’re helping everyone from charities to office pools host and play March Madness bracket games, and we’d love to have you host a pool too or take part in our SOLO PLAY March Madness competition! We started Balto because, as avid sports fans ourselves, we HATED being forced to use content sites like Yahoo, CBS and ESPN, and wanted a software built for the fans by the fans. To that end, we’ve made Balto 100% free to use, and joining a pool or creating a bracket takes just a couple clicks! And because we love PH so much, we created a special PRODUCT HUNT MARCH MADNESS POOL just for you - to join the pool click the 'Website' button ^^.
JP Gooderham
I'm a user -- if you organize a March Madness bracket, this is a great platform. The onboarding process is very easy. Recommended!
Joel Karacozoff
@thedarkginger Thanks so much, really appreciate the support!
