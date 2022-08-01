Products
Ballpark Research Template Library
Ballpark Research Template Library
30+ templates for UX research, surveys and Figma prototypes
One-click access to 30+ templates for UX research, surveys, Figma prototypes and much more. Test everything from designs to copy and even design system components. Edit, remix and add your own branding and video instructions to make them your own.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
by
Ballpark
About this launch
Ballpark
Research so simple, you’ll never skip it again
Ballpark Research Template Library by
Ballpark
was hunted by
Murat Mutlu
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
. Made by
Murat Mutlu
. Featured on August 2nd, 2022.
Ballpark
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
-
