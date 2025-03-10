Launches
Ballpark + Rally
Recruit, research, reward—seamlessly
The Ballpark x Rally integration allows you to effortlessly recruit, manage, and reward participants while keeping governance, incentives, and security in check. Launch studies, sync insights back, and ensure a seamless research experience.
Free Options
Design Tools
UX Design
Ballpark
Research so simple, you’ll never skip it again
5 out of 5.0
Ballpark + Rally by
Ballpark
was hunted by
Murat Mutlu
in
Design Tools
,
UX Design
. Made by
Murat Mutlu
. Featured on March 11th, 2025.
Ballpark
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 21st, 2022.