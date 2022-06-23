Products
Ballpark
Ranked #6 for today
Ballpark
Fast async product research for prototypes, designs and copy
Ballpark is the fastest way to capture high-quality feedback on Figma and Marvel prototypes, designs and marketing copy using task-driven questions.
You can also enable video streaming during surveys and tasks to capture every reaction.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
UX Design
by
Ballpark
About this launch
Ballpark
Research so simple, you’ll never skip it again
0
reviews
3
followers
Ballpark by
Ballpark
was hunted by
Murat Mutlu
in
User Experience
,
Analytics
,
UX Design
. Made by
Murat Mutlu
. Featured on June 27th, 2022.
Ballpark
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
26
Comments
1
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#6
