Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Artem Lanin
Maker
Hello community, I'm happy to share the app we have been working on during for the last half of the year! With BalanceViewer you can track your money and monitor your progress in just a few minutes every month. You no longer need to enter how much money you have spent on a coffee, new t-shirt or haircut. Simply update your current balance at regular intervals. Select an update frequency that works for you; for example, the 1st day of the month, every Sunday or payday, and track your progress towards meeting your financial goals. USER-FRIENDLY INTERFACE • View all your account balances in one place. • Custom lists let you combine accounts. • Graphs track individual accounts, lists and total balance histories. • Reminders ensure you will never forget to update your balance. • Stylish and minimal design. • No registration required. • No ads. MULTI-CURRENCY • Automatic currency conversion into the currency of your choice. • 162 world currencies supported including: USD, EUR & GBP. • Exchange rates updated daily. SYNCHRONIZED & SECURE • Automatic cloud synchronization. • Manage your data on multiple devices via Google or Facebook account. • Protect your data with Passcode, FaceID or TouchID. Please feel free to leave your feedback, it's very important for us to hear your impressions and comments.
UpvoteShare