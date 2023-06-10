Products
Balance
Challenge anxious thoughts with GPT-4
Balance is my personal response to the experience of generalized anxiety and OCD. By providing three alternative perspectives to a specific anxiety, it helps to gently nudge your mindset towards seeing the issue from a more balanced point of view.
Artificial Intelligence
Health
Balance
Balance
Challenge anxious thoughts with GPT-4
Balance by
Balance
was hunted by
David Barker
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
David Barker
. Featured on June 11th, 2023.
Balance
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Balance's first launch.
