  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Balance
Balance

Balance

Challenge anxious thoughts with GPT-4

Free
Embed
Balance is my personal response to the experience of generalized anxiety and OCD. By providing three alternative perspectives to a specific anxiety, it helps to gently nudge your mindset towards seeing the issue from a more balanced point of view.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Health
 by
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
1review
14
followers
was hunted by
David Barker
in Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
David Barker
. Featured on June 11th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Balance's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-