Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Ahsan Ejaz
Maker
I'm working on Baitblock. Baitblock is a FREE Chrome extension like Adblock but for distractions. Baitblock block's distractions on the Internet while you're studying or working. Some of the features include: 🚫 Website blocker — block, set daily time limits for websites. 🚫 Intelligent Blocker — block websites in the blocklist from appearing in Google Search Results, Facebook Feed, Twitter Feed, Reddit comments etc. So if a comment or result contains a link in the blocklistm, Baitblock analyzes the structure of the page and then removes the part and it'll be as if it was never there in the first place. (early private beta) 🕵️♀️ Protect your privacy — 3rd party trackers are now moving to 1st party tracking. Baitblock removes both 3rd and 1st party trackers on websites. 🚫 Hide YT recommendations — hide recommendations on YouTube while you're working or studying. 🚫 Block cookie notices — auto hide the cookie notices on most websites. 📃 You can add a 30-100 word TL;DR (Too Long; Didn't Read) for any webpage on the Internet. After this, other Baitblock users will be able to see that summary when they hover over that link on any website, and you would've saved humanity many hours by saving them a click. Yes, people can upvote and downvote the summaries (in future). Baitblock website: https://baitblock.app The Extension: https://chrome.google.com/websto... If you have any suggestions or opinions, please leave them in the comments. And if you're using it, please don't forget to leave a review on the store. ------------------------------------------------------------------- What some people who use it say: "This is so cool! Just added it!" "The TL;DR bit is both hilarious and useful. And thanks for blocking the cookie notices! So annoying (but I appreciate that they exist)!" "Also I've basically stopped using YouTube because I don't trust myself to not end up in an infinite waterfall of clicks, where I start with a Neil deGrasse Tyson video and end up watching videos of cats eating marshmallows or something. Maybe this'll let me return to YouTube!"
Upvote (1)Share
that sounds really helpfull.
UpvoteShare