Christopher Davies
Maker
Have you ever made plans with a friend, but then later wanted to back out? You were totally up for meeting at the time, but as the day draws closer, it no longer seems like such a great idea - maybe its raining heavily out, or you're feeling slightly under the weather really aren't in the mood any more. You don't want to let your friend down, but maybe they feel the same way as you - with Bail, you can find out without running the risk of upsetting them. Just click the Bail button in your event, and if you're friend also hits the button, your plans are cancelled! Otherwise, your plans will remain in place and they'll be none the wiser I've just launched the MVP of Bail app - hope you like it!
