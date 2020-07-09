Bagsort
Luggage storage hosted by local shops
Discussion
Jean-Luc Martineau
Maker
Hello all, I'm the Co-founder & CEO of Bagsort, and I would like to share our story; It's a familiar predicament: you've got a few hours before you can check in to your vacation rental, and you want to start doing some sightseeing — but that means dragging your luggage along crowded sidewalks. We first came across this issue while traveling to Toronto when we found ourselves having to wait for hours in a cafe shop with nothing to do. We couldn't find anywhere to leave our bags before being able to get into our Airbnb. That’s when we realized that temporarily storing your bags while traveling is a common problem for many travelers. Bagsort solves that problem! I look forward to hearing any feedback from you guys!
