Bae Chat provides a rich experience like no other with technological capabilities that include voice messages, images, link sharing, location updates and even learning the user's logic and emotional state, stirring the conversation accordingly. AI and machine learning are used in order to enrich the conversation even more at real time.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
ItaiSagi@itaisagi · Maker of stuff
This is interesting, I would probably think of ways to add more free text capabilities to make it feel more real, and also - maybe push the chat a bit upwards as we are used to looking a bit higher in the screen when chatting :)
Tamir RachamimMaker@trnd · There's no business like show business
@itaisagi We're definitely working on adding more free text. As for your suggestion to push the chat higher, that's actually something huge considering the current UX. We'll probably wait for more feedback before we take any action 😊
