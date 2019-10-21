Discussion
Merlock Fairwood
Maker
Greetings, hunters! We're building Badgerton to address a surprisingly underserved portion of the productivity software market: people with ADHD, like myself. Those of us with ADHD excel at some of the most grandiose things in life, including meaningful work and creative pursuits, yet we struggle immensely with managing the other aspects of our lives -- all the mundane things that just aren't important enough to keep at the forefront of our minds. To this end, reminders in Badgerton have three priority levels that control how often you get notifications based on how long a task will take, instead of precise deadlines. This helps reduce the amount of decision-making energy you need to expend every time you need to write down a task, and as anyone with a hyperactive brain will tell you, we ADDers need to write down every little thing to avoid forgetting it. But while Badgerton is particularly useful for those of us with ADHD brains, it can also help a distinctly different group: those with self-managed and flexible but overwhelming schedules. This includes entrepreneurs, freelancers, digital nomads, and just about anyone participating in the ever-expanding Gig Economy. Work-induced burnout is a hot topic in recent times, but Badgerton seeks to address the other kind of burnout: the mental strain caused by managing all the little (and not-so-little) things that make up everyday life outside of work. If you're at all interested in how this all came about, I just recently published a short story detailing how Badgerton went from a vague idea driven by intuition to a live app on the App Store: https://medium.com/badgerton/bad... P.S. The ultimate goal for Badgerton is to create an AI-powered digital assistant that can provide the benefits of an actual personal assistant but at a fraction of the cost, and while that's still a far off goal, I'm excited to share our first iteration with the Product Hunt community -- unbridled praise and merciless criticism welcome!
