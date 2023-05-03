Products
Home
→
Product
→
Badger
Badger
Badger is a SEO reporting tool for agencies and freelancers
Badger is a SEO reporting tool for agencies and freelancers, that automates SEO data collection and quickly generates easily customizable reports.
Launched in
Analytics
Marketing
SEO
by
Badger
About this launch
Badger
Badger by
Badger
was hunted by
Yaye Caceres
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
SEO
. Made by
Yaye Caceres
,
David Roch
,
Oscar Otero
and
Óscar Bustos
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
Badger
is not rated yet. This is Badger's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report