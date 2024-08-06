Launches
Badavas
Empowering entrepreneurs to find business partners with AI
Badavas is an AI-powered social-media platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, facilitating strategic partnerships and networking with compatibility algorithms and short form pitch content.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Community
by
Badavas
About this launch
Badavas by
Badavas
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Community
. Made by
Gavin Tieng
. Featured on August 23rd, 2024.
Badavas
is not rated yet. This is Badavas's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
