Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Badass Summit

Badass Summit

A free virtual summit where 28 experts give real advice

A virtual summit where 28 business, marketing, and lifestyle experts reveal actionable advice, tactics, and strategies for digital professionals. This is not your average conference! Watch everything, and become a badass! Badass Summit is free to attend.
Victoria Loskutova wants you to find your inner "badass" - Grit DailyJen Sincero is the "Brian Boitano" of inspiration. Or at least that's the thinking behind Victoria Loskutova's "Badass Summit" - which aims to capture a global audience and put conferences on the internet. For free.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Stewart Rogers
Stewart Rogers
Maker
Victoria and I built Badass Summit out of frustration at regular conferences, where smart people sit on stage and tell you how awesome they are, but don't actually tell you how they got there. As well as being virtual - and therefore more sustainable than a physical summit - Badass Summit does exactly that: we bring you 28 incredible experts that give you real, tactical advice.
Upvote (2)Share
Justin Finkelstein
Justin Finkelstein
@therealsjr Hi. The link is not working for me.
UpvoteShare
Stewart Rogers
Stewart Rogers
Maker
@justinfinkel Checking that now for you Justin
UpvoteShare