Rey Alejandro
Haha, very cool app! nice design as well @jocelyn_lecamus
@reyalejandro Thank you so much for your comment!
Bonjour Product Hunters! 👼😈 I am Joce founder of Badabits ! After a long year of work, I am happy to finally release my first-ever project! Since I moved to Japan few years ago, I have always been amazed by how polite and well mannered Japanese kids were. When my family from France came to visit me with their children, I have been a bit shocked by some of the kids bad behaviors. I know how difficult it can be to teach good habits to children, so I decided to create a game to help parents to teach good habits to their children and make child stop bad habits by themselves. The application is Free and without ads to offer the best experience to children! So I hope it will help a lot of parents, especially in those difficult times... I would really appreciate your feedback and questions. Made with Flutter and Rive.
