Backup Diary
Ranked #9 for today
Backup Diary
Leave a note for your loved ones
Write down anything important, from passwords to last wishes, and select who should receive it if something happens to you.
Launched in
Family
by
Backup Diary
The makers of Backup Diary
About this launch
Backup Diary
Leave a note for your loved ones
Backup Diary by
Backup Diary
was hunted by
Moin Uddin
in
Family
. Made by
Moin Uddin
. Featured on March 12th, 2023.
Backup Diary
is not rated yet. This is Backup Diary's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#337
