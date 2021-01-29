  1. Home
Backtube

Playlist sharing, music streaming aggregator

Backtube is a playlist app where you can request recommendations through themes and create your own playlists and link them to other themes.
You can listen to the playlists on the app and search and listen to Youtube and Bandcamp music catalog as well.
Jonathan Barone
Maker
Let me know what you're thinking of it and do share any suggestion, I would love to get some feedback. Thanks for trying it!
