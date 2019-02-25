Remote work is on the rise; Agile processes need to adapt.
Now you don't have to get together with the whole team to run backlog grooming. Connect your tools to Standuply and run backlog grooming asynchronously when it's convenient for everyone on your team.
Alex KistenevMakerPro@sprinter · CEO of Standuply — #1 Slack Standup Bot
What a great Wednesday, Product Hunters 🎉 Alex is here from Standuply, the #1 Project Management Slack bot trusted by 35,000 teams worldwide. Companies like Google, IBM, Intel, Adobe, Slack are among thousands of our customers. Today I’d like to showcase Backlog Grooming automation via Standuply, something that wasn’t even possible before. It can completely transform the way you work with your remote team. Here’s the way how it works: 1️⃣ Connect Standuply to Trello (JIRA coming this March) Select tasks to groom, people who will take part in the backlog grooming and questions to ask. 2️⃣ Standuply surveys your team Standuply reaches out to your team members and surveys them asking the questions about the tasks you selected on step #1. 3️⃣ Your tasks are up to date You automate backlog grooming once, and the process is up and running. Standuply makes sure your tasks are always up to date. Why does it matter, you might ask? Well, remote work is on the rise, and you have to be prepared. Scheduling meetings is a nightmare, but you have to get going. This way you keep your backlog up to date without having yet another meeting. I’m sure your team will love this! With this move, Standuply comes one step closer to our vision of becoming a full-fledged Digital Scrum Master. ✅ Need more than 100 seats? I’ll get a special price for you. Reach out to me via alex at standuply.com. Alex Kistenev, CEO of Standuply.com
