Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Backdrop for Android
Ranked #13 for today
Backdrop for Android
Go-to travel discovery app for people who love pretty places
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Discover the perfect backdrops for your pictures. Save on the go, plan trips visually and explore beautiful locations around the world.
Launched in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Travel
+1
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
Backdrop for Androidwas hunted by
Timi Ajiboye
in
Android
,
Social Media
,
Travel
. Made by
Timi Ajiboye
,
Damilola Odufuwa
,
Odunayo Eweniyi
,
Kamnelechukwu Susan Obasi
and
Dimeji Lawal-Are
. Featured on July 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#13
Weekly rank
#133
Report