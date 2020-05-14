Back in Stock Alerts by Shopper.com

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Hiten Shah
Hunter
Pro
With the tremendous increase in online shopping an easy way to get alerts when out of stock items are place is a must have for anyone. This Chrome Extension is worth installing!
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
Hi, everyone! 👋 First off, big thanks to Hiten for hunting 🚀us! A lot of you wrote to us that you have experienced high levels of out of stock products online due to ongoing pandemic which puts you and your family at higher risk when you visit physical stores. To address this, we started monitoring millions of products from 34+ major online stores including Amazon, Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Big Basket, Target and we will notify you once the product is available online. This new feature is already added to the Shopper.com browser extension. If your favourite product is out of stock, simply click on the ‘alert me’ button on the product page. You will receive an instant email notification when the product is back in stock. 🙏 Let me know what you think?
Upvote (6)Share
This is really helpful during covid. Since Everytime I go to Amazon I see it as not available 😭
UpvoteShare