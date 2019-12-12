  1. Home
Baby Play Hacks

Easy baby play ideas

Baby Play Hacks is an app full of easy play ideas for babies, with a suggestion for every day from birth to 18 months old. The play hacks include fine and gross motor activities, tips for improving language acquisition, active play suggestions, and more.
Mohssen Fathi
Maker
Hello everyone, Just wanted to share a resource that might be of use to all the parents out there. My wife runs a blog / instagram account where she comes up with tons of great play ideas that are both fun and engaging for little ones. Not to mention they are all cheap (or often free) ways for parents to keep their children occupied. A huge feat as any parent knows. I encourage anyone interested to check out the website or instagram page below before purchasing the app. Our goal here is to bring value to the parenting community so any help or suggestions are appreciated! Website: https://www.babyplayhacks.com Insta: https://www.instagram.com/babypl...
