Jacob Stopak
Maker
I wrote this guidebook for curious developers to learn more about a tool that we use every day - Git. Most of us use a few of the basic Git commands on a regular basis but don't know really how Git works its magic. This book walks through the very first version of Git's code (Git's initial commit) which is about 1000 lines of C code written by Linus Torvalds in 2005. The simplicity and 'smallness' of the code make Baby Git the perfect codebase for you to study to learn how the code works. The fact that one of the most popular and useful tools in software development history is so simple to understand directly from its initial code is an amazing thing.
