Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Baaz

Baaz

Create virtual showroom & sell online

Android
Productivity
User Experience
+ 2
Baaz enables live video commerce for retailers globally.
A retail store can host live videos, manage catalogs, live chats, payments, shipping, promotions and influencers from Baaz app. All things related to live video shopping in one place.
Embed
Featured
Hotjar
Promoted
See how your visitors are really using your site – for free
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chitresh Parihar
Maker
Founder & CEO @Baaz
Live video commerce for the non-marketplace eCommerce market is extremely unstructured and inefficient. We built @baaz to fix that. @baaz is the easiest way to provide live video shopping experience to customers. No Code Required. It is built for retailers of all sizes-small, medium, or big. Whether you don't have an eCommerce website, or you have an indie eCommerce website or you have eCommerce website made using Shopify - we have you covered. Your live video shopping store created using @baaz can be standalone or can sync up with your existing site quite easily. The app is simple to use and no your customers never have to install the app to shop with you. I'd love to hear more feedback from you all and improve our product. Thanks
Share
Chitresh Parihar
Maker
Founder & CEO @Baaz
I'm the founder & CEO @baaz. After serving 100s of retail stores of all sizes, we are launching Baaz on PH now. Do check out our app and share feedback about your experience. Looking forward to hearing from you.
Share
Mridul KabraAlexa Development Expert
I am really counting on Baaz to be the next big thing in the Indian Ecommerce Sector. I am optimistic!
Share
kartic rakhraMarketer
Seems like a super interesting product for small retailers. Excited to shop using such a product as an end consumer as well!
Share