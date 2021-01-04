discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chitresh Parihar
MakerFounder & CEO @Baaz
Live video commerce for the non-marketplace eCommerce market is extremely unstructured and inefficient. We built @baaz to fix that. @baaz is the easiest way to provide live video shopping experience to customers. No Code Required. It is built for retailers of all sizes-small, medium, or big. Whether you don't have an eCommerce website, or you have an indie eCommerce website or you have eCommerce website made using Shopify - we have you covered. Your live video shopping store created using @baaz can be standalone or can sync up with your existing site quite easily. The app is simple to use and no your customers never have to install the app to shop with you. I'd love to hear more feedback from you all and improve our product. Thanks
I am really counting on Baaz to be the next big thing in the Indian Ecommerce Sector. I am optimistic!
Seems like a super interesting product for small retailers. Excited to shop using such a product as an end consumer as well!