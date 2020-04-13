B2Brain
Sridhar
Maker
Thanks @kevin for hunting B2Brain. Hello PH community, glad to be hunted. B2Brain came out of the need to help inside sales professionals be more effective and succeed at their job. Working with customers, we observed inside sales (SDRs, BDRs, AEs) spend over 40% time researching their accounts, wasting precious sales time, switching between multiple searches and sites. B2Brain makes sales people more productive by making this process simpler. It also ensures you get to see unique insights that may be missed in the current process. Intel is delivered along with Talking Points and Recommended Leads that you can use in your outreach immediately. B2Brain currently integrates with Outreach.io, Salesloft and Salesforce CRM. More integrations are on the way. We are excited to be here today, and the entire team is available to take your feedback and answer your questions. We also have a PH Special offer - Free trial with 50% more accounts, 25% off on annual subscription. Thanks once again.
Time saved is time earned! This amazing product does exactly that. It saves lot of time, and provides crisp info when you need it. Use it and accelerate your work. Great work team. :+1:
