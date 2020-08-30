discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Aditya Anand
MakerSerial entrepreneur 🚀
Thanks for the hunt @kevin! Hi all! 👋 Once you've launched your SaaS, the next thing you're probably thinking is "What comes next? How do I find more customers?" I built B2B SaaS Leads to solve this problem so you can quickly download a list of customers who have money, are already using similar tools - and start selling 🚀 This is specially useful if you know what other tech your customers might be using: 👉 Launching a Google Analytics competitor? Download a list of all GA customers! 👉 Building for the e-commerce space? Get a list of everyone who's using shopify or woocommerce! 👉 Building a nocode tool? Who'll be your best customers? That's right, customers of other nocode tools! One click and you get a CSV in your email with all that you need. A list of websites, company details, funding & revenue info, CEO details etc. All that's left for you to do is to pick up the phone or start writing emails! Happy selling! Looking forward to all comments and feedback 🤗
Upvote (2)Share