B2B Growth Marketing Bible

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
iNicholas
MakerHelps you grow your business! 🚀
Hey Product Hunter, thank you for checking out our new book. We're a growth marketing agency with 5+ years of B2B marketing experience. We're sharing all the strategies we implement for our B2B customers in this book for DIY entrepreneurs and business owners. 🤔 The problem. Marketers sell magic, and people think growth marketing is a shortcut to growth. We know it's not. It's the adoption of a new mindset, gradual implementation of different disciplines that eventually leads to success in marketing and sales. 🦸♀️The solution This book represents a holistic approach. It actually starts from the starting point and only then exposes you to advanced lead generation and sales playbooks. As you read, it'll shift your perspective and set your business's direction towards sustainable growth. After digestion, you'll transform your website and LinkedIn into a lead generation channel and be able to create high-conversion outreach campaigns. Enjoy the book, you can download it for free. Who are we? We're a Belgium-based growth marketing agency, with offices in Boston(US), Utrecht (NL) & Lille(FR). We introduced growth marketing to big corporations such as Unilever, P&G, and KBC but we also work for start-ups and SMEs's. Also, we have an educational extension. Until now, we have educated over 5000 people with our growth marketing courses.
Share
@nicholasdhondt we've bundled a lot of hands-on tactics in this. I'm sure the community will enjoy!
Wow, totally recommend! 🔥
Amazing book 🚀
Proud to be part of this
Very interesting, a must have in your entrepreneurial book collection! 📚
A must-have for any b2b marketer who wants to dominate in 2021!🔥🔥🔥 Lots of examples and helpful insights. I have only 1 tip just read it!
Wow!! This is GREAT! Nice job GrowForce 🤩 🤩 🤩
Why asking for a phone number? Surly ain't gonna give you one ;)