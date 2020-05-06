B21 Invest
Crypto investments simplified
Parth Agarwal
Hi PH community, @chrismessina thanks for hunting ! Our journey for B21 began with a simple yet challenging mindset - to bring digital asset investing mainstream so everyone can participate in potential returns without worrying about the complicated technology associated with digital and crypto assets. After hustling for two years setting up the legal and regulatory framework, acquiring licenses and developing the cool tech that is the heart of our product, we are now proud to bring you B21 Invest - a mobile application where any user can create and manage a multi-asset portfolio at their fingertips. You can start your crypto investments on B21 with 3 simple steps - 1. Sign up 2. Create portfolio 3. Invest using bank transfers/credit card/debit card You can monitor your returns on the dashboard or withdraw directly to your bank account. Download the B21 app now - on iOS and Android. Let me know if you guys have any questions and/or feedback !
Very very useful apps for people that doesn't know technology behind cryptocoin for those that doesn't want to have headache of having crypto wallets and maintaining their addresses etc.,
@hassainbaasha Thanks! We are trying to bring Crypto assets as the next investment class for everyone.
This is exactly what I was looking for, very nice easy to use design with feature packed app. Keep it up :)
@ssmitjshah Thanks Smit ! :)
Wow, Crypto Investment is made easy peasy. Welldone.
@raajesh_rp Thank you !
Investing in cryptocurrencies has been complicated. It has always been for the techies or traders. It was time to bring investing to everyone by making it super simple. Everyone should have a chance to invest and invest small amount to begin with. Thats what we do at B21. We make it super easy and with no tech experience or trading knowledge. B21 is made for everyone.