B-Social

Simplify your personal and social finances.

Built to help you to be in control of all your personal and social finances.
.
Sign up in minutes, create a group, split the bill - get paid back later. All with zero fees while travelling abroad!
.
Join us while we build the social bank of the future.
Dani Goncalves
Dani Goncalves
Maker
Hi everyone! B-Social was initially built because our founders found it frustrating trying to get their friends to pay them back for things - hands up if you've ever had this issue? 🙋But now we're so much more, take a look and let us know what you think!
Tom Robinson
Tom Robinson
Maker
Hi hunters, We are very excited to be here! Organising group trips, house shares and couples expenses are a pain. Let's face it. Now B-Social is here to solves these issues. B-Social was built to make managing money between friends easy and to remove the anxiety and quite frankly make settling up easier.. Spending and sharing money has exploded with technological innovation. This combined with zero fees and unlimited ATM withdrawals at home and aboard makes B-Social your perfect companion. Since our launch, we’ve seen thousands of customers enjoying our app and beta debit card to spend abroad and manage both their personal and social finances. We are currently live in the UK for our beta debit card and you can use groups anywhere in the world! Looking forward to hearing your feedback and the questions you might have!
