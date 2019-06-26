Reviews
Maker
Gustavo
Hi Product Hunt! My name is Gustavo and I created a simple tool to get messages from users from your website or page with a flip side. The flip side can be used to show the non-conventional, human or fun parts of your startup or project: the B-side 😉 Some information: - The free plan has 100 messages per month - You can use a link or embed the form on your website - The flip side can be used for anything (URL to a page) - PHP + MySQL + React, hosted on AWS - Solo founder I'm available to answer any question and I'd love your feedback!!! 🙌
