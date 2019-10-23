Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Azendoo Timeline
Azendoo Timeline
An easy, visual and intuitive view for your team tasks
Productivity
Task Management
Azendoo Timeline displays your work on a gantt-like view. It helps you visualize your tasks in a whole new way in order to plan your projects more clearly, allocate resources dynamically and adjust dates on your tasks much faster
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send