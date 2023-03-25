Products
Ayo Icons
Ranked #20 for today
Ayo Icons
Cool and adaptable icons for everything
Get cool and adaptable icons for everything. A ready-to-use premium icon set based on a 24px artboard with 3149 icons, and 38 categories. Available in SVG, PNG, and AI formats.
Launched in
Icons
,
Graphic Design
,
Design resources
by
Ayo Icons
About this launch
Ayo Icons
Cool and adaptable icons for everything
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Ayo Icons by
Ayo Icons
was hunted by
Royyan Wijaya
in
Icons
,
Graphic Design
,
Design resources
. Made by
Royyan Wijaya
. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
Ayo Icons
is not rated yet. This is Ayo Icons's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#354
