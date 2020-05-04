Discussion
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I made this app out of a need to simplify my own workflow when making apps, as resizing app icons was tedious. I wanted this available on all my devices, and so it's a unified universal app. This means that it's available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac via one link and purchase! Key features: - Quickly and easily generate multiple icon sizes (iOS, watchOS, macOS, iMessage, and even alternative app icons) - Optionally save generated icons to camera roll - Generate JSON files for easy import into Xcode - iPad keyboard shortcuts - Dark Mode support - Universal app with iPad support - Localized in multiple languages - Fully accessible If you have any questions or feedback, please get in touch. Ayecon was created by an incredibly small team of one and I'd love to hear your thoughts. I'm available through Twitter @JPEGuin.
Looks cool, do you plan to launch it for playstore as well?
Maker
@adarsh_somani Sorry, it's an iOS platforms exclusive.
