This is the latest launch from Axterior
See Axterior ’s previous launch →
Axterior
Axterior
ATS that helps your company to grow: new features
Axterior is the best-fit applicant tracking system for hiring teams in small and medium companies to automate recruitment by making it transparent, predictable, and measurable.
Launched in
Hiring
SaaS
Tech
by
Axterior
"We'd love to know what you think about Axterior! Feel free to share your thoughts in comments ❤️"
The makers of Axterior
About this launch
Axterior
ATS that helps your company to grow
Axterior by
Axterior
was hunted by
Sofiia Khytra
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Sofiia Khytra
,
Yuriy Kravchenko
,
Volodymyr Lykhvar
,
Ilya Marinov
,
Ihor Skrypnyk
,
Dmytro Nalyvaiko
,
George Blackwood
,
Maryna Didyk
,
Anna Sursaieva
,
Alina Yarova
,
Natalia Soroka
,
Oleksandra Dobrovolska
,
Valeria Zakorko
and
Anna Hrubar
. Featured on February 6th, 2024.
Axterior
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
27
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
