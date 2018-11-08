Log InSign up
Powerful graphics maker for education

AxGlyph is a powerful interactive vector graph maker for multiple purposes. It can draw flow chart, mind map, circuit diagram, chemical experiments, coordinate graph, 3D objects and even animations. Still looking for a scientific graph tool? Let's try AxGlyph! AxGlyph supports Windows and Office integration.

How to draw circuit diagrams in Word? - Saint Asky - MediumAxGlyph is a multipurpose vector graph maker. The official site is https://www.axsoft.co/axglyph . I have already wrote an introduction article here: AxGlyph - Multipurpose Vector Graph Maker ...
MediumSaint Asky
AxGlyph - Multipurpose Vector Graph Maker - Saint Asky - MediumAxGlyph is the art of vector graph maker. It is designed with love, passion and expertise. It has all kinds of functionalities which make you make high quality vector graph at ease. Key features...
MediumSaint Asky

Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This would have been great when I was in school!
Zhiyuan ShenMaker@dragonszy · AxMath
@aaronoleary Yeah, AxGlyph is very helpful for both students and teachers.
Zhiyuan ShenMaker@dragonszy · AxMath
A quick intro video to AxGlyph. https://youtu.be/AJvm1PnKwcM
