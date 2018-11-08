AxGlyph is a powerful interactive vector graph maker for multiple purposes. It can draw flow chart, mind map, circuit diagram, chemical experiments, coordinate graph, 3D objects and even animations. Still looking for a scientific graph tool? Let's try AxGlyph! AxGlyph supports Windows and Office integration.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This would have been great when I was in school!
Zhiyuan ShenMaker@dragonszy · AxMath
@aaronoleary Yeah, AxGlyph is very helpful for both students and teachers.
Zhiyuan ShenMaker@dragonszy · AxMath
A quick intro video to AxGlyph. https://youtu.be/AJvm1PnKwcM
