This is the latest launch from Axentix
See Axentix’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Axentix 2.0
Axentix 2.0
Framework leaving the design choice to the developer
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A framework mixing fully customizable components & utility-first classes, leaving the design choice to the developer.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
Axentix
About this launch
Axentix
Framework mixing customisable components & utility classes.
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Axentix 2.0 by
Axentix
was hunted by
Axel Simonet
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Axel Simonet
and
Vincent
. Featured on August 3rd, 2022.
Axentix
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#86
Report