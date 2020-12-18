discussion
Hi hunters! With Jeanne and Antoine, we're excited to introduce you to Axel! Axel sets up powerful rituals for your team (stand up, 1:1...), 100% through Slack. We've interviewed more than a hundred managers and C-level from the best companies in the world (Stripe, Google, Qonto...) to understand the foundations of successful management. We learnt two things while running these interviews: -Successful team leaders have rituals (such as 1:1) meant to develop a culture of ownership and empowerment -Excellence is idiosyncratic, there is no "one-ritual-fits-all" As a result, based on our interviews, we built a library with templates of rituals in Axel. BUT we've made sure you can personnalise them as much as you want to build your own path to success! We're looking forward to hearing your feedback! We have a one month free trial and we're offering you 50% off forever if you subscribe this week with the code PHunter4ever
As a beta user of Axel for multiple weeks, I can only recommend this virtual assistant. Very intuitive and very useful to manage teams (tech and non-tech). Settings rituals can help to get feedback and insights in easier way. Congrats on the great work !