AXDRAFT CEO Yuriy Zaremba: AXDRAFT Appeared as a Solution to Ease My Own Pain

This time, lawless.tech interviewed Yuriy Zaremba, one of the top Ukrainian lawyers, the founder of AXDRAFT, a startup aimed to ease routine of drafting legal documents. We talked about "this is MAGIC" moment in his career, got insights on managing a legal tech startup, and discussed the bright future of expanding legal tech industry.