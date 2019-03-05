AXDRAFT
Free legal documents for startups in minutes
#1 Product of the DayToday
Draft any of 6 most commonly used contracts for startups in few minutes by answering simple questions. No registration required. We can personalize your documents for you by adding logo and some custom language upon registration. Used by YC companies.
Reviews
View all 5 reviews →
+5 reviews
- Pros:
Free agreements, templates from top law firms. UI/UX is excellentCons:
Legal Zoom or other competitors might have bigger base of documents but you need to pay there.
Have seen the development of the platform over a year. It is an inspiring legal tech team and a product.Dmytro Dima Foremnyi has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Useful for big companiesCons:
Didn’t find
Interesting productНаталия Владимирова has used this product for one year.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Yuriy ZarembaMaker@yuriy_zaremba · Trying to make something people want :)
Hey, PH and thank you @katmanalac for helping us out! We are a team of founders and lawyers, who have built AXDRAFT, because we believe that sometimes founders don’t need 20-page ironclad contract, 2 weeks of negotiations and detailed explanation of all risks. On early stages you just want to have a good, balanced agreement fast to move the deal forward while it's hot. That’s what we try to solve with AXDRAFT. We spoke to about 100 founders and came up with a list of top-6 contracts startups use, including: (1) NDA; (2) Pilot agreement; (3) Services agreement; (4) SaaS agreement; (5) SAFE; and (6) Employee onboarding. We will be more than happy to add more upon your request. Here’s the highlight of AXDRAFT’s most liked features so far: - free, no registration required; - simple Q&A process to create a document; - plain English description of the implications; - document ready for signing in <10 minutes; - works on any device; - customize your documents with logos and company details. We’d be grateful if you could try it out and give us some feedback. We are happy to answer any questions! Yuriy
Upvote (4)Share·
Dima Gadomsky@dima_gadomsky1
One of the few legaltech startups, which has a working product under the hood and a business model. Go-go, Yura
Upvote (1)Share·
Yuriy ZarembaMaker@yuriy_zaremba · Trying to make something people want :)
@dima_gadomsky1 Thank you so much for your kind feedback. We are doing the best we can, but only user feedback, like yours can help us grow and get better.
Upvote Share·
Dmytro Dima Foremnyi@dima_foremnyi · hustler
This is on of the best tool for SMEs and citizens I encountered, although some well established companies in Ukraine also use it.
Upvote (1)Share·
Yuriy ZarembaMaker@yuriy_zaremba · Trying to make something people want :)
@dima_foremnyi Thank you for the feedback! We started in Ukraine are now expanding in the US with the support of some top US law firms to help startups with legal documents. There are very few lawyers who know how to draft legal documents for startups and get the difference between the tech startup and a small business. We tried to compile the best practices and implement them into AXDRAFT.
Upvote (1)Share·
Nick@nick_stask · Legal Engineer and Entrepreneur
Hey, AXDRAFT team! You've done an amazing work. Just prepared several documents, look very well drafted, where did you get them?
Upvote Share·
Yuriy ZarembaMaker@yuriy_zaremba · Trying to make something people want :)
@nick_stask That's a great question. Thank you! We get our documents from 3 sources at the moment: (1) one of the top law firms in the Silicon Valley, (2) YC, (3) two unicorn tech companies. The documents are pretty solid and tested by quite a few startups already.
Upvote Share·
Artem Ostapiuk@artem_
Easy and useful !
Upvote Share·