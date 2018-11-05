AX Semantics is a SaaS Platform that helps ecommerce (& other) companies write content faster, cheaper and better with the help of AI and automation.
As part of a data-to-text "Natural Language Generation" toolchain, you can use this to generate product descriptions, or reports, from your data.
Around the web
AX Semantics | CrunchbaseAX Semantics is a content creation software based on data for e-commerce, Business Intelligence and publishing customers.
Crunchbase
AX Semantics Reviews 2018 | G2 CrowdFilter reviews by the users' company size, role or industry to find out how AX Semantics works for a business like yours.
G2 Crowd
International E-commerce:Personalisation needed to drive sales - News Articles - News - Company - ax-semantics.comAX Semantics, Stuttgart is a high-performance cloud service provider with market leading capabilities in natural language generation, voted in the top five innovative companies in Germany by Accenture with Wirtschaftswoche and commended by MIT. Based in Stuttgart, the company has 50 employees and over 200 customers from fifteen different countries across Latin America, Europe and in the USA.
Ax-semantics
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Robert WeißgraeberMakerPro@robert_we · CTO
Did you ever try writing up-to-date product descriptions for all of your 1000s of products, in multiple languages? Manual writing just doesn't scale - that's why provide a tool for copywriters, to automate their day-to-day task! After 3 years of developing this currently 200 customers, we now provide have a software that everyone can learn and start using immediately.
Upvote Share·