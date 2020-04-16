Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Myron Luis
Maker
Hi Folks, I am the product head for a new and exciting service for growing remote teams! Physical movement and mental wellness for remote teams is a major gap we plan to fix. We have created a program called check-in and check-out for remote teams. How it works: Twice weekly, we run a 20 minute team experience session with you team. At the start of the week, we’ll dive into the check-in session. Integrating alignment, movement and focus, so you can feel ready to go for the week ahead. At the end of the week, we’ll complete a check-out session. Focusing on body and mind decompression and reflect on our intentions and achievements of the week. We are offering free 2 week sessions with your team. So, please signup. If you love it, we offer your team private, custom classes weekly for $99 per week per team. Team size could be anywhere from 3 to 20. Looking forward to your feedback Cheers Myron
UpvoteShare
@myronluis Hi Myron congratulation for the #3 product of the day. Don't forget to get upvote to reach number 1or 2
UpvoteShare