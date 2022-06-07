Products
AWSify by Digger
AWSify by Digger
Move from Heroku to AWS in one click
AWSify makes it easy to migrate from Heroku to AWS. It configures your AWS account so that your app can be moved in minutes. Leave the expensive black box behind with AWSify - it works like magic!
AWSify by Digger
About this launch
AWSify by Digger by
AWSify by Digger
was hunted by
Utpal Jay Nadiger
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Utpal Jay Nadiger
. Featured on June 8th, 2022.
AWSify by Digger
is not rated yet. This is AWSify by Digger's first launch.
