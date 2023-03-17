Products
AWS Pricing by Strake
AWS Pricing by Strake
Get up-to-date AWS pricing in Google Sheets
AWS Pricing by Strake is an open-source tool to analyze AWS Pricing in Google Sheets. Use our custom functions to collaborate, understand AWS pricing, and make AWS Reservations! Download for free today from the Google Workspace Marketplace!
Launched in
Open Source
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
by
AWS Pricing by Strake
About this launch
AWS Pricing by Strake
Get Real-time AWS Pricing in Google Sheets
AWS Pricing by Strake by
AWS Pricing by Strake
was hunted by
Johannes Frank
in
Open Source
,
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Brian Regan
,
Jim Treinen
,
Adam Younce
,
Wim Den Herder
,
Ryan Burney
,
John Greve
,
Paden Stewart
,
Jon Hunt
,
Matt Howe
and
Niels Nielsen
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
AWS Pricing by Strake
is not rated yet. This is AWS Pricing by Strake's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
9
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#9
