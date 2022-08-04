Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Awful OSS Incidents
Awful OSS Incidents
A categorized list of incidents in the OSS space
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A categorized list of incidents caused by OSS library projects.
The Goal is to identify and analyze reasons why some OSS maintainers do (un-)intentionally cause problems for the larger software ecosystem and to determine potential solutions.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
GitHub
+1 by
Awful OSS Incidents
Haggle
Ad
Find, evaluate, and buy software in a single platform
About this launch
Awful OSS Incidents
A categorized list of incidents in the OSS space.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Awful OSS Incidents by
Awful OSS Incidents
was hunted by
Jörg Rech
in
Open Source
,
Software Engineering
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jörg Rech
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Awful OSS Incidents
is not rated yet. This is Awful OSS Incidents's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#114
Report