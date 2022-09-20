Products
Home
→
Product
→
Awesome Guidelines
Ranked #16 for today
Awesome Guidelines
High quality coding style conventions and standards
Free
A set of guidelines for a specific programming language that recommends programming style, practices, and methods for each aspect of a program written in that language.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Awesome Guidelines
About this launch
Awesome Guidelines
High quality coding style conventions and standards
Awesome Guidelines by
Awesome Guidelines
was hunted by
Wahyu Kristianto
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Wahyu Kristianto
. Featured on September 21st, 2022.
Awesome Guidelines
Awesome Guidelines is not rated yet. This is Awesome Guidelines's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#73
