AwareNow Coaching Platform
Whether you’re a boutique coaching agency, corporate wellness vendor, or consulting firm, get everything you need to manage and grow your business. Allows coaching companies to run their entire business under one platform - manage their clients and coaches, track and increase revenues and much more.
Alina Trigubenko
Heey product hunters 😻@kevin many thanks for hunting us! We're excited to bring AwareNow Coaching platform to Product Hunt community! We started working on AwareNow a couple of years back as a mindfulness-based coaching marketplace connecting those who need mental health guidance with certified coaches and therapists. Now, as we learned more about the day-to-day struggles of independent coaches and coaching organizations, we're launching an all-in-one client management solution for coaching businesses. In short, if you run a coaching business, our coaching platform lets you easily: 👨💼👩💼 Manage all your coaches 💬 Manage your client relations 📊 Analyze and scale your business all in one place! We'd love for you to check out AwareNow and get your feedback. Also, we're here all day to answer all your questions in the comments.
Noice! Your website is so beautiful and fast it makes me wanna start a coaching career.
