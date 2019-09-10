Log InSign up
Aware - Be aware of your daily activity

Free and easy way to track and analyze your daily activities

No longer do you need to pay to track more than 3 habits.
Easily track good and bad habits. Set clear goals. Analyze your progress. Focus on what makes you happy. Keep improving.
Please reach out to us with any questions or ideas.
Thank you,
Parker
Suhail Shaikh
I have tried so many apps but this one feels different. Its like I was waiting for something this. Eager to use it and hoping that the developers add more amazing features to it. Just wanted to ask @parkeraklein How to delete the habits.
Parker Klein
Maker
@shaikhspeare Hi Suhail! Thank you for using Aware! I have a few features ready to add, but please reach out if there are any you need! To delete habits, click the name of any of your habits, click the edit button in the top right corner, and then click the delete button in the top right corner :)
Mike Dane
Is it free ?
Parker Klein
Maker
@mikedane7 Yes, Mike! Enjoy!
Parker Klein
Maker
I never wanted to pay for other habit trackers and resorted to tracking everything in an excel sheet. One day, I said, "Enough is enough! I'm a software developer! I'm going to build a product for the people!" So I threw my own mini hackathon and built Aware. It's super simple and easy to use, doesn't require a login or payment, has helped me track my habits in a few seconds a day, and gives me sweet charts and graphs to analyze what has been going well or poorly so I can make better decisions and live a better life moving forward. Development for this product is ongoing and I would be happy to discuss features and improvements to help out future users. Thank you for checking it out and I hope you enjoy :)
